Marquand-Zion R-6 Middle and High School registration will be Aug. 1-2 with Mrs. Greer in the counselor's office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

New student only enrollment for grades K through 5 will be held the same days and the same time in the elementary office. For more information call the school at 573-783-3388.

