Ma and Pa Daycare and Learning Center

Dear Santa,

I would like it if you would bring me a dinosaur. A real dinosaur that I could keep in my room, maybe one as big as my room. Please bring my brother something too. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you!

Love, Jaimeson

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of dinosaurs! I would also like a ball and some trucks and cars. Please bring my brother and sister some toys too.

Love, Zayven

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! For Christmas I would like a bunch of blocks! I would also like some cars and trucks. Please bring my family some gifts too.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! This is Aubree! I would like 5000 baby dolls with blankets please! Would you please bring my brother something too? I will leave you some cookies.

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Camden. For Christmas this year I want a radio! So that I can play all my favorite songs and sing along! I love to dance and jump! Ok, thank you!

Love, Camden

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I would like a kitchen set with lots of dishes. Please bring me some toy food to cook with. I would also like a baby doll with clothes. I will be waiting up for you.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big bag of dolls please! Could I have some clothes for my dolls too? Please bring the rest of my family gifts too. Thank you!

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Can I please have a work bench for Christmas? I would also like a kitchen set and some dishes. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Izzie

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! For Christmas this year. It would be nice to have my very own Princess chair! I would also like a kitchen set and some dishes. I will leave you some cookies.

Love, Huntlee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a rocking horse and a baby doll! Could I have some clothes and a blanket for my baby doll too? Bring my brother something to please.

Love, Myra

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want lots of blocks please! Would you bring me a vanity and chair with some play make up too? I would also like some books to read. Thank you Santa!

Love, Isla

Dear Santa,

I would like my own recliner to watch all my favorite shows! Could you also bring me some blocks so that I can build things. Bring my sister something too please.

Love, Ivan

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a baby shark toy that plays all baby shark songs? I want a ball and a Jeep that I can ride on. Thank you Santa!

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a vanity that plays music! Please bring me a baby doll and a stroller for it to ride in. Tell your reindeer that I love them.

Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Santa doing? I have been a good girl. Please bring me some toys that I can cuddle. I would also like some that play music. Please bring my brother and sister something too. Thank you Santa!

Love, Braylen

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a toy piano and other toys that make music and light up. I have been a good boy this year. Bring my brothers something too. I will have you some milk and cookies.

Love, Jaxsten

Dear Santa,

I've been a good girl this year. Please bring me a baby doll with a stroller. I would also like a kitchen set so I can cook for my baby. Please bring something for my brother, sister, mom and dad. Thank you so much!

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer dong? Please leave me a baby doll with a bottle. I would also like some blocks and a phone that lights up and plays music. I have been a good girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Santa and the elves doing? Please bring me some toys that light up and play music. I would also like a baby doll. I have been a good girl.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me some trucks and cars. For Christmas I would also like a ball to play with. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Ahlyas

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? Please bring me toys that light up and play music. I would also like some trucks and cars to play with. Thank you!

Love, Nehemiah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Please leave me some trucks and cars. I would also like a toy piano. Please bring my 2 sisters something too. Love you Santa!

Love, M.J.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like barbies, barbie house, baby dolls, baby doll stuff, some Legos... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Lena, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like baby doll, Christmas, baby doll stuff, barbies, Mickey Mouse, dog... I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Natalie, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas I would like baby dolls, baby doll clothes, barbies, toy horses, farm toy set. I will be leaving you milk and cookies.

Love, Whitley, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like barbies, baby dolls, dress up clothes, baby doll clothes, toy make up set. I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Kylin, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like barbie dream house. I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Chaselynn, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like tablet, toy gun, monster truck, toy screwdriver, Power Ranger, motorcycle, Spiderman, fire truck... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Wyatt, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like a baby doll, dress up clothes, baby doll clothes, baby stroller... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Korie, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like Nerph Guns, toy cars, magnic shapes, keys, police cars, candy cane... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Varick, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like baby doll, barbie house, baby doll stroller, toy make up, dress up clothes, barbies... I will be leaving you milk and cookies.

Love, Kaylin, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like toy truck, toy farm set, toy tractor, toy tow matter, race car track, cowboy boots, toy sheriff set... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you.

Love, Wade, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like magnic shapes, toy tractors, puzzles, blanket, jacket, big blocks, and trains... I will be leaving cookies and milk.

Love, Carson, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like a rocket ship, little rocket ship, toy air plane, space ship, big trash truck, candy, dump truck, big tractor, tiny wing, floor puzzles, polar express train, train track, the elf... I will be leaving you milk and cookies.

Love, Aiden, Age 5

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like a teddy bear, a wagon, a doctor, a duck, toy car, a Christmas tree, new soccer ball, a dog, new shoes, new shirts, roller coaster toy, magnic shap.

Love, Elias, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and for Christmas this year I would like toy dragon, a monster, a bear, toy tractors, toy cars... I will be leaving you milk and cookies.

Love, Brantley, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like candy, baby dolls, dresses, Barbies, baby doll clothes and new shoes... I will be leaving you milk and cookies

Love, Justyce, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I want a coloring changing baby hair, a baby doll, toy dinosaur, shopkins, hug Santa, a real rocket ship so I can go into space and an astronaut suit... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Izzy, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like, slime, Barbie house, toy bear that has playdoh on it, magnic shapes, puzzles, play doh set, paint set, baby doll set, Christmas clothes, Christmas tree play set, phone, toy dinosaur, unicorn play set, and a baby doll bath tub.

Love, Osa Anna, Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like stair slide, baby dolls, wrench toy, shark toy, helicopter toy.

Love, Ellie, Age 3

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas this year I would like a dinosaur, fire fighter hat, squishy ball, baby dolls.

Love, Everly, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good boy and I would like a remote control truck, a new tv, a bunch of Legos, and a remote control Jeep.

Love, Sawyer, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want to see the north pole and I want to pet your reindeer and ride on your sled. I've been a good boy this year and for Christmas this year I would like toy truck, power wheels, kid razer, toy razers, four wheeler, nerph gun, fishing pool, toy monster truck, Monka Troll trucks.

Love, Hudson, Age 5

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, I'm doing good. This year I have been a good girl and for Christmas I would like... baby dolls, baby doll clothes, barbies, barbie stuff. I will be leaving you milk and cookies.

Love, Lillian, Age 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.