Ma & Pa's Daycare and Learning Center

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been a good girl this year. I would like a bounce house to jump in. Also, I would like a baby doll and blocks. Please bring my sister something too. Merry Christmas!

Love, Katie, 6 months

Dear Santa,

How are your Elves doing? I would like a riding airplane and some cars and trucks for Christmas. Please bring me a ball and some blocks too. Bring my family something nice too. I have been a good boy. Merry Christmas!

Love, Easton, 15 months

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a baby doll with a bottle for Christmas. I would also like a ball and some blocks. Tell Mrs. Claus I said "Hello"! Merry Christmas!

Love, Jouie, 9 months

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I would like a baby doll with a stroller for Christmas. i would also like a kitchen set with food. Please bring my family something nice also. I have been a good girl. Merry Christmas!

Love, Braelynn, 14 months

Dear Santa,

How are the Elves doing? Please bring me a toy piano and a baby doll for Christmas. Bringm y sister something too. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Mattie, 9 months

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? Please bring me a baby doll with a bottle for Christmas. Could you also bring me a toy piano and some new clothes? Please bring my family something nice for Christmas too. Merry Christmas!

Love, Pepper, 2 months

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Bring me some trucks and cars to play with for Christmas. I would also like a Jeff that I can ride on and a new pair of boots. Please bring my family something nice too. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Casen, 17 months

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been really good this year. For Christmas this year I would like to get a toy car, a baby doll, a blue gun and new cowboy boots. Please bring my sissy a pretty dress. I am putting some reindeer food out, and I will make you lots of cookies and warm glass of milk to warm you up!

Love, Mason, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been really good this year. For Christmas this year I would like to get a ball, a ride on car, a red wagon, and toy cars. I will be leaving cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Love, Jenson, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been really good this year. For Christmas this year I would like to get a baby doll, Dress up clothes, ride on car, baby Doll accessories, and a red wagon. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Love, Emma, Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been really good this year. For Christmas this yaer I would like to get a baby doll, baby doll clothes and accessories, Dress up clothes. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Love, Ella, Age 2

Dear Santa,

Big monster truck, a big ball, lots of candy, cookies for Santa. I promise to be a good boy for mommy.

Love, MJ, Age 2

Dear Santa,

I want a new 4-wheeler and fishing pole. I want some new cowgirl boots. I also would love some books!

Love, Ronnie, Age 1

Dear Santa,

Baby dolls, kitchen and dishes, a baby stroller, truck for daddy. Cookies and milk for Santa.

Love, Harper, Age 2

Dear Santa,

Bring me some candy, cars, trucks, hot chips and hugs for the best mom.

Love, Zayven, Age 2

Dear Santa,

I would like a new bouncy ball and a baby doll. I also want lots of clothes for my baby.

Love, Azadeh, Age 2

Dear Santa,

I want a truck and a big ball and rocking horse. Give mommy hugs and dad tools.

Love, Riley, Age 2

Dear Santa,

I would like toy balls, monster trucks, and books. I will leave cookies and milk out for you and carrots for the reindeers.

Love, Colton, Age 1

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a new train, and some cool legos, Also, could I please have a soft green blanket and a new puzzle, please. I will leave your reindeer some carrots and for you, I will leave some yummy cookies and milk.

Love, Wade, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur puppet, an AV car that runs on your wall and also some video games! Can I have a blue robot, also? I would like a Santa toy, please! I will leave you some delicious Santa cookies and milk.

Love, Eli, Age 5

Dear Santa,

I want some barbies, a rattle, another barbie, and a slide. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk and also some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Ruka, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would love a tent, some strawberries and blueberries. My dad needs more Christmas decorations. My family and I would like a Christmas vacation. I will leave you some Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Frozen cookies! Some new clothes please!

Love, Izzie, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, a baby cow, a baby bottle and binky, a Barbie dreamhouse, a T-Rex, some legos, a car, and a beautiful Christmas tree. I will leave some yummy reindeer food for your reindeer and I'll leave you lots of milk and cookies!

Love, Myra, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would love a big butterfly toy, a car, and a guitar!

Love, Lyla, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a new blue 4-wheeler, some tools for working on stuff and also some new legos and toy cars. I'll be sure to leave some carrots for your reindeer and some yummy milk and cookies for you!

Love, Carson, Age 5

Dear Santa,

Can I have a new baby doll and some new shoes? I would also like a new toy car. I will leave you a bunch of snacks for your long journey and a big glass of milk!

Love, Kaylin, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like some new barbies, new hair clips and nail polish. Please bring me a new necklace too! I would also like a toy train.

Love, Kylin, Age 4

Dear Santa,

This year can I please have some barbies, a beautiful dress, and some sparkley shoes? There will be milk and cookies waiting for you and carrots waiting for your reindeer.

Love, Raelynn, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like you to see my mommy's house its pretty, a baby doll and stroller. I'll leave cookies for you.

Love, Haven, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Barbie, and a Barbie car. I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies with milk for you. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Aubree, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, a shiny bicycle and a toy light. I would also like a toy snowman and a Peppa Pig car with the whole Peppa Pig family. I will be leaving a whole jar of cookies and a big glass of milk. I would also like an eyeball and a trampoline please!

Love, Everly, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, tools, and baby doll house. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Whitley, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup, a flower, bounce house, a TV set, a toy kitchen set, a barbie house and barbies. I'll leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Micaiah, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want my daddy to have lots of presents. I want baby dolls and at home I want my mom to have a baby doll. Katie a bottle I'll feed her. I want choc milk. I'll leave the reindeer carrots.

Love, Mia, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want cars, babies, clothes for my babies, some barbie dolls, and a bike. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, Emily, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me cars, bike, lots of toys. For mommy lots of presents. I hope the reindeer are ok.

Love, Brantley, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want new toys, baby dolls, puzzles, big blocks, clothes, tools for my daddy's Eddie and Jacob. For mammy lots of presents. I'll leave carrots and cookies.

Love, Natalie, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want some cars and trucks. i want a big Christmas tree. I want a shirt for my mom and I want a motorcycle for Josh. See you soon I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, Varick, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll that talks, a bike, and some new clothes and shoes. A big bike for my mom. Some chickens for pawpaw Keith so I can feed them. Cookies and milk for you.

Love, Justyce, Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want some new cars, my dad has has a big grill and I want one like him. I would like a new shirt for my mom. I want a new fast motorcycle. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, LeeLand, Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me some make up please my daddy took mine away. I don't like carrots but I will leave some for the reindeer. I would love love some barbies. Oh I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Leighton, Age 4