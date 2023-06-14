The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2023 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must

earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,

be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and

have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College dean’s list, contact registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu. Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester: From Fredericktown, Kaitlyn A Buckmann, McCoy R Clark, EmmaLea J Cooper, Katie R Crites, Samantha A Foss, Belle E Hanshew, Hayleigh R Locke, Heather McClelland, Lydia M Mell, Jadon L Polete, Rylie J Rehkop, Danielle A Rodgers, Kezaray B Rogers, Caleb J Sarakas, Makayla D Tourville, Rilee E Watson, and John I Yount; and from Marquand, Madyson R Maddox.

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: From Fredericktown, Sydney R Bell, Makayla D Bowman, Jordan D Cook, Kyndal R Dodd, Kiley M Elders, Ivannah L Foley, Maureen J Hart, Larissa J Kemp, Jayleigh R Leonard, Joseph A Lewis, Julianna R Miller, Kindal N Neel, Ryleigh M Reese, Leah E Rehkop, Chelsi L Robertson, Autumn N Spain, Hallie G Sutton, Julie M Turnbough, Danielle G West, Breanna L White, and Keiden O Wright.