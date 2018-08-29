Mineral Area College’s Community Band will hold rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the Band Room, located in the Fine Arts Building on the Park Hills campus.
Joining the band is free and open to the public.
Adjunct Music Instructor Dan Schunks, who organizes the band, said the group draws music-lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
“The Community Band is a wonderful opportunity for those of all ages who enjoy playing their instruments to come together and make music,” he said. “It’s particularly rewarding to see performers of different generations come together and blend their talents into a fine performing ensemble.”
Schunks said in addition to playing music, a lot of musical growth is gained and friendships are formed.
“We have people of all levels performing with us,” he said. “In some instances older or more accomplished performers mentor younger aspiring musicians and help them gain insight and improve their performance levels. The joy of a great performance is priceless and the sense of accomplishment and camaraderie with the fellow members is beyond description.”
For more information about MAC's Community Band, contact Schunks at dschunks @MineralArea.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.