MAC Community Band

Adjunct Music Instructor Dan Schunks, who organizes the Mineral Area College’s Community Band, said the group will hold rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the Band Room, located in the Fine Arts Building on the Park Hills campus.

 Provided by Sarah Haas

Joining the band is free and open to the public.

Adjunct Music Instructor Dan Schunks, who organizes the band, said the group draws music-lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

“The Community Band is a wonderful opportunity for those of all ages who enjoy playing their instruments to come together and make music,” he said. “It’s particularly rewarding to see performers of different generations come together and blend their talents into a fine performing ensemble.”

Schunks said in addition to playing music, a lot of musical growth is gained and friendships are formed.

“We have people of all levels performing with us,” he said. “In some instances older or more accomplished performers mentor younger aspiring musicians and help them gain insight and improve their performance levels. The joy of a great performance is priceless and the sense of accomplishment and camaraderie with the fellow members is beyond description.”

For more information about MAC's Community Band, contact Schunks at dschunks @MineralArea.edu.

