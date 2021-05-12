MAC cross country honored at Capitol

The Missouri House of Representatives recently recognized Mineral Area College’s Cross Country Team for achievements during their 2020 season, which concluded with the team earning its second consecutive NJCAA Division III National Championship Title.
State Representatives Dale Wright, District 116, and Mike Henderson, District 117, welcomed the team to the Capitol April 28, and honored it with a resolution noting its many accomplishments.
