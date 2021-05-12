 Skip to main content
MAC cross country honored at Capitol
MAC cross country honored at Capitol

MAC CC

Pictured are, from left, front row, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Kyle Vinyard, Ricardo Menjivar, Jacob Arnold, Wyatt Elliott, Donovan Denslow, Representative Mike Henderson; back row, MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, Representative Dale Wright, Alex Ahrens, MAC Cross Country Coach Steve Davis. Team members not pictured are Caleb Wicklund, Chris Brooks, Myles Cockrum, Bryce Mings, Cody Moore, and Brayden Mullins.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Missouri House of Representatives recently recognized Mineral Area College’s Cross Country Team for achievements during their 2020 season, which concluded with the team earning its second consecutive NJCAA Division III National Championship Title.

State Representatives Dale Wright, District 116, and Mike Henderson, District 117, welcomed the team to the Capitol April 28, and honored it with a resolution noting its many accomplishments.

