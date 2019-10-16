{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Honor Society

The Mineral Area College Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 25 new members during ceremonies held Oct. 8 at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.

Student families, along with Mineral Area College advisors Alison Sheets, Chris Visnovske, and John Wright were present for the ceremony conducted at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington. MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour delivered the keynote address highlighting the value of Phi Theta Kappa membership as well as the value of community colleges.

Congratulations to the newest fall inductees:

  • Brittany Adams, Piedmont
  • Kimberly Almstedt, Park Hills
  • Joseph Andrews, Crystal City
  • Carol Blackwell, Potosi
  • Helena Bradley, Farmington
  • Clayton Bruce, St. Louis
  • Amanda Byrd, Bonne Terre
  • Cassidy DeClue, Potosi
  • John Gambon, Springfield
  • Nathaniel Grief, Farmington
  • Ciera Halton, Bonne Terre
  • Tara Hauser, Valles Mines
  • Katherine Hillis, Park Hills
  • Kaylee Hutson, Steelville
  • Jamie Jackson, Farmington
  • Alysa Massey, Farmington
  • Yancy McCarron, Park Hills
  • Kayla McCutcheon, Farmington
  • Jade McEntire, Bismarck
  • LilyAnn Swyers, Leadwood
  • Angela Thompson, Leadwood
  • Amber Wilkinson, Fredericktown
  • Jayla Wilson, Arcadia
  • Ashton Womble, Bismarck
  • Kourtney Wood, Desloge

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society of two-year colleges. Its hallmarks are fellowship, service, leadership, and scholarship. MAC’s chapter was founded in 1926 when the college still operated as Flat River Junior College. For more information about Mineral Area College, visit www.MineralArea.edu.

