MAC hosts virtual Jazz Festival

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 35th annual Mineral Area College Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival March 12. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be a virtual event.

Though it looks different from past festivals, the MAC Music Department is pleased to offer an alternative format festival this year in the form of a residency with Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill. He will present a lecture titled "Jazz as Global Citizenry" at 11 a.m., March 12, followed by a masterclass addressing the creative pro¬¬cess and the craft of music composition at 1 p.m. Both discussions will be hosted online and are free and open to the public, but you must RSVP by 11:59 PM on March 11,, to receive the link(s) to attend.

To RSVP to attend the virtual residency, go to mineralarea.edu/jazzfestival/ and fill out the form to receive the link(s).