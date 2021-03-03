MAC hosts virtual Jazz Festival

Mineral Area College (MAC) will host the 35th annual Mineral Area College Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival March 12. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be a virtual event.
Though it looks different from past festivals, the MAC Music Department is pleased to offer an alternative format festival this year in the form of a residency with Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill. He will present a lecture titled "Jazz as Global Citizenry" at 11 a.m., March 12, followed by a masterclass addressing the creative pro¬¬cess and the craft of music composition at 1 p.m. Both discussions will be hosted online and are free and open to the public, but you must RSVP by 11:59 PM on March 11,, to receive the link(s) to attend.
To RSVP to attend the virtual residency, go to mineralarea.edu/jazzfestival/ and fill out the form to receive the link(s).
O’Farrill is a pianist, composer, and educator. Born in Mexico and raised in New York City, he received his formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He has performed with a wide spectrum of artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis, and Harry Belafonte. In 2020 Arturo’s weekly concerts with the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, dubbed “Virtual Birdland,” topped the list of 10 Best Quarantine Concerts in the New York Times
For more information about the MAC Carol Moore Memorial Virtual Jazz Festival, contact MAC Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Bennett Wood, bwood@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2256.