MAC career services

Alison Sheets

 Provided by Sarah Haas

Mineral Area College’s Career Services Office and Missouri Job Center- Park Hills will host a resume-writing workshop, 2-3 pm, Sept. 20, at MAC’s North College Center on the Park Hills campus. The opportunity is open to students, alumni and the community at large, and is a free service.

Alison Sheets, director of MAC Career Services, said the workshop will be particularly beneficial to students. She can be reached for more information at asheets@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-3848.

“After a brief presentation, business professionals from the college and the Park Hills Job Center will sit down with attendees, review their resumes and offer individual suggestions," Sheets said. "Today, job seekers are asked to upload their resume to a website. Many mid- to large-size companies use applicant tracking software to weed through the many applications and resumes they receive. We will share tips and tricks on getting your resume beyond the applicant tracking software (ATS) and into the hands of a hiring manager."

