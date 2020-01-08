{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Law Enforcement

Graduating students are, from left, front row, Aaron Bowles, Park Hills; Jarrett Davis, Bismarck; Jordan Luther, Cadet; Earl Byington, Bonne Terre; and back row, Ryan Staffey, Doniphan; Nicholas VanDeven, Farmington; Scott Ryon, Cadet; Tyler Ury, Fredericktown.

 Photo Provided by Danielle Basler

Mineral Area College students of the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Training program were honored at a commencement ceremony held at the Christian Life Church in Park Hills on Dec. 12, 2019.

They had begun the program Jan. 22, 2019. Graduating students were Aaron Bowles, Park Hills; Jarrett Davis, Bismarck; Jordan Luther, Cadet; Earl Byington, Bonne Terre; Ryan Staffey, Doniphan; Nicholas VanDeven, Farmington; Scott Ryon, Cadet; and Tyler Ury, Fredericktown.

