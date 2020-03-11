MAC offers writing classes for aspiring writers

A series of classes offered by author and educator Karen Sargent and the Mineral Area College Continuing Education Program will open up the world of publishing to novice writers.

The Write to Publish and Get Paid series includes one-session classes and an extended workshop. Classes are Write for Blogs That Pay, Sell Your Story (magazines), and The Path to Publishing a Book. How to Write for Chicken Soup for the Soul is a 4-session workshop.

“If you have experienced life, you are equipped to write,” says Sargent. “Many people want to write but don’t know how to start.”

Classes are on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning March 24 to May 12 at the Continuing Education building on the Mineral Area College campus. Each class is $20. The workshop is $45. For more information or to register, call 573-518-2280.

Sargent is a frequent presenter at writers’ guilds and conferences. Her novel, Waiting for Butterflies, was named the 2017 IAN Book of the Year and received a 2017 Foreword Reviews Gold Award. Her writing has appeared in Guideposts publications, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Southern Writers Magazine, and Writer’s Digest online. Visit her at KarenSargent.com.

Learn more about Mineral Area College and other course offerings through the Continuing Education Department at MineralArea.edu. MAC Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins can be reached at 573-518-2280 or ContinuingEd@MineralArea.edu.

