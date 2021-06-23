 Skip to main content
MAC releases Dean’s List
MAC releases Dean's List

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2021 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must

  • earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
  • be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
  • have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester: Dawson D. Buford; Elie C. Fischer; Chloe M. Forsythe; Katelyn C. Francis; Angela D. Garrity; Lily C. Hovis; Tyler A. Kennedy; Seth D. Miller; Lidia K. Myers; Clayton D. Presson; Daniel J. Renshaw; Austin L. Smith; Josiah D. White.

The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: Madison E. Bowman; Kehaunani M. Brewington; Nehemiah I. Brubacher; Bret L. Chitwood; Danielle M. Clark; Aaron B. Cooper; Caleb M. Cooper; Angela M. Croney; Madison J. Curry; Evann N. Davis; Madison E. Dorsey; Maya S. Francis; Millie G. McDowell; Elizabeth A. Mooney; Victoria E. Peppers; Ricky W. Phillips; Lily T. Pirtle; Alexia J. Pogue; Tracy L. Poindexter; Mackenzie D. Rice; Faith A. Royer; Grant M. Shankle; Kayleigh M. Slinkard; Hannah B. Walker; Samantha J. Warren; Megan L. Wells

The following student from Marquand maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: Kasey M. Myers.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573- 518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

