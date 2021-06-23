MAC releases Dean’s List

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must
- earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
- be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
- have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester: Dawson D. Buford; Elie C. Fischer; Chloe M. Forsythe; Katelyn C. Francis; Angela D. Garrity; Lily C. Hovis; Tyler A. Kennedy; Seth D. Miller; Lidia K. Myers; Clayton D. Presson; Daniel J. Renshaw; Austin L. Smith; Josiah D. White.
The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: Madison E. Bowman; Kehaunani M. Brewington; Nehemiah I. Brubacher; Bret L. Chitwood; Danielle M. Clark; Aaron B. Cooper; Caleb M. Cooper; Angela M. Croney; Madison J. Curry; Evann N. Davis; Madison E. Dorsey; Maya S. Francis; Millie G. McDowell; Elizabeth A. Mooney; Victoria E. Peppers; Ricky W. Phillips; Lily T. Pirtle; Alexia J. Pogue; Tracy L. Poindexter; Mackenzie D. Rice; Faith A. Royer; Grant M. Shankle; Kayleigh M. Slinkard; Hannah B. Walker; Samantha J. Warren; Megan L. Wells
The following student from Marquand maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: Kasey M. Myers.
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573- 518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.
Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.