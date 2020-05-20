MAC reopening message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For nearly 100 years, Mineral Area College has provided quality educational opportunities to residents of southeast Missouri.

This year has been a challenge for our community as we all dealt with unprecedented events during this crisis, but we will persevere. This letter will outline the reopening plan for Mineral Area College. Please note that circumstances may change at a moment’s notice due to developments out of our control.

During the week of March 9-13, 2020, while Mineral Area College students and employees were on spring break, the leadership team of MAC met with professionals in health, IT, security, and local, state, and federal government to discuss the best options to keep our campus community safe. The decision was made to close all MAC campuses to the public and require employees to work from home. All classes moved online, and all services were still available remotely.

On May 4, Governor Mike Parson began the process of lifting the state closures. Mineral Area College, though still closed to the public, has allowed employees to continue to work from home and all services are still available remotely.

The following is a timeline of campus reopening procedures and dates; all information is subject to change:

May 18 - June 8