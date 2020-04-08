MAC summer classes to be held online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In light of the continuing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mineral Area College’s summer classes will be offered online only. Students who have already enrolled in a class will be notified of any changes that will need to be made to their schedule.

“Though we are all eager to get back to normal operations, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about when we may see the peak here in Missouri,” said MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, “We believe it is in the best interest of everyone to make this decision now so that our students, faculty and staff can prepare for the coming term.”

The college has also extended its cancellation of events on campus through August 4. This includes College for Kids, summer camps, plays and other special activities.

Mineral Area College’s campuses are closed, but staff is still available to assist via phone and email. Enrollment is currently open for both the summer and fall semesters. For details, visit MineralArea.edu.

More details about Mineral Area College’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at MineralArea.edu/Covid-19.