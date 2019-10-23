{{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mineral Area College will host a Domestic Violence presentation at 10 a.m., Oct. 23, in the C.H. Cozean Library on the college’s Park Hills campus.

Stephanie Bennett, Executive Director of SEMO Family Violence Council, is the featured speaker at the program. She will be presenting on domestic violence awareness, prevention, and resources.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it is important to MAC that our students understand the dangers of this behavior,” said Beth Mell, MAC Director of Student Activities, “Domestic violence is not a socioeconomic issue or a female-only issue, it crosses all genders and incomes. It not only affects the victim but their family and friends, as well as the local community.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring personal hygiene products for donation to the SEMO Violence Council’s Bonne Terre shelter. Needed items include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, soap, toilet paper, brushes, and laundry soap.

For more information, contact Beth Mell, 573-518-2193 or bmell@MineralArea.edu.

