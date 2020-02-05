{{featured_button_text}}
MAC New Hires

Mineral Area College welcomed one new employee and announced new roles for two current staff members at the January board meeting. From left are Breea Harmon, Sarah Rodgers and Ryan Harrington.

 Photos Provided by Danielle Basler

During the January meeting of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, administrators welcomed one new employee and announced new roles for two current staff members.

Breea Harmon is the new Administrative Assistant Public Safety - Law Enforcement Academy. Prior to this, she was Office Manager at Angstrom Manufacturing. She has a diploma in computer office assistant from Missouri College and an associate degree from Mineral Area College in business management-accounting. Harmon and her husband Matthew live in Bloomsdale with their children Calvin and Kailynn.

Sarah Rodgers is the new Programs of Study/Dual Credit Coordinator. She moves into the position after spending the last 2.5 years in various roles within Mineral Area College Student Services. She has associate degrees in business management and general studies from Mineral Area College, a Bachelor of Science in business from Central Methodist University, and is currently working on her MBA from Louisiana State University. Rodgers and her husband Shawn live outside Farmington with their son, William. She also has three adult daughters, Gabby, Angelica and Victoria.

Ryan Harrington is serving as Interim Library Director in addition to his role as Instructional Librarian. He has an Associate of Arts in education from Mineral Area College, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central Methodist University, and a master’s in educational technology from the University of Central Missouri. Harrington lives in Farmington. He has previously served two terms on the Farmington Public Library Advisory Board and is a member of Missouri Community Colleges Association.

For more information, contact Mineral Area College’s Director of Human Resources at 573-518-2378. Learn more about the college at www.MineralArea.edu.

