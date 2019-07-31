{{featured_button_text}}
Mad Science With Dr. Newton Apple

Dr. Newton Apple visited with children at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library July 25. During "Walking on the Moon," part of the  summer reading program, kids traveled 238,000 miles above the earth and learned what it is like to explore space, experience the power of rockets and more. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
