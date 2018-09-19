Maddie Jennings is taking cooking for a cause to the next level by asking members of the community to help her "cook up" a cookbook.
Jennings is asking for recipes of all kinds to fill a cookbook which she will then sell to help raise money for Maddie's Wish, a fundraiser to ensure all children wake up to a present on Christmas morning.
Maddie's Wish started three years ago when Jennings decided she would rather give than receive.
"She decided she wanted to forfeit her Christmas to make sure that the children in the local children's home were able to have something special on Christmas morning," Jennings mother Tracy Armes said. "It was more than just any children these children were some of her peers in school so it was a little more special."
Jennings works on fundraisers and toy drives to help raise the money and gifts to be able to go shopping and help fill the wish lists of the children at Faith Foundation.
"I knew I would be waking up with a family on Christmas morning so I was already blessed with more than they had," Jennings said. "Each year it has grown and more people are starting to support the wish. I hope we continue to grow each year so that there is not any concern if there will be enough gifts to fill stockings and that each child receives exactly what they asked for."
Jennings said once all the Christmas wishes are fulfilled she would love to incorporate other needs for the children such as birthday gifts.
"The idea of a cookbook came to us because we wanted to focus on something that we could offer the community to purchase but also allow the community to participate in donating recipes," Jennings said. "The hope is to have several sections, basically something for everyone."
Jennings said ideas for the book include kids in the kitchen, diabetic recipes, one dish dinners, desserts, breakfast, casseroles, appetizers, on the grill, slow cooker recipes, coffees and drinks etc.
"We are looking for anything that would be fun and a recipe that someone would like to share with the community," Jennings said. "We would even consider recipes for homemade gifts or other household items such as laundry detergent, sugar scrubs and any other fun homemade items."
Jennings said the goal is to have a minimum of 200 recipes and there is not an idea that they would not consider if someone wanted to submit it.
Maddie's Wish helped approximately 20 children last year and Jennings said it has doubled the amount raised since the first year and is hoping to double it again this year.
Once the cookbook is complete they will be for sale to the public and Jennings said she is hoping to plan a recipe bake sale where items from the book will be available to purchase as well as the book itself.
The deadline for recipe submissions is Oct. 1, and they can be submitted to maddiejenningswish@gmail.com
