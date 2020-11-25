Maddie's Wish plans Canvases N Corks fundraiser

Fundraising for Maddie's Wish, a toy drive to help provide Christmas presents, is well underway.
There will be a Canvases N Corks event with Doug Howell at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 29 at Beaver Valley Golf Club. The cost is $35 per person. All proceeds will go to Maddie’s Wish and the event space was donated.
The class will include a guided painting tutorial and appetizers and desserts will be served. Attendees who bring a toy worth $5 or more will have a chance at winning a door prize. Anyone interested in registering for the class can call 573-631-8810.
Maddie Jennings, 17, a senior at Fredericktown High School, started Maddie's Wish five years ago when she decided she would rather give to others than receive presents at Christmas time.
“In 2016, I asked Maddie what she wanted for Christmas and her reply was I want to give another kid my Christmas presents,” Maddie’s Mother Traci Armes said. “We went over several options and decided she wanted to help children in Fredericktown. So we contacted Faith Foundation and they gladly accepted the help.”
When asked why she wanted to forfeit her Christmas, Maddie said every child deserves a good Christmas.
Armes said she is very proud of her daughter and knows there were things she needed and wanted but still wanted to give it all to someone else.
"I knew I would be waking up with a family on Christmas morning, so I was already blessed with more than they had," Jennings said. "Each year it has grown and more people are starting to support the wish. I hope we continue to grow each year so that there is not any concern if there will be enough gifts to fill stockings and that each child receives exactly what they asked for."
Money raised and monetary donations will be used by Maddie to go shopping to fill the wish lists of the children not filled by the donated toys.
For information on upcoming events or to make a donation call Maddie at 573-944-4508 or find Maddie’s Wish on Facebook.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
