Maddie's Wish plans Canvases N Corks fundraiser

Fundraising for Maddie's Wish, a toy drive to help provide Christmas presents, is well underway.

There will be a Canvases N Corks event with Doug Howell at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 29 at Beaver Valley Golf Club. The cost is $35 per person. All proceeds will go to Maddie’s Wish and the event space was donated.

The class will include a guided painting tutorial and appetizers and desserts will be served. Attendees who bring a toy worth $5 or more will have a chance at winning a door prize. Anyone interested in registering for the class can call 573-631-8810.

Maddie Jennings, 17, a senior at Fredericktown High School, started Maddie's Wish five years ago when she decided she would rather give to others than receive presents at Christmas time.

“In 2016, I asked Maddie what she wanted for Christmas and her reply was I want to give another kid my Christmas presents,” Maddie’s Mother Traci Armes said. “We went over several options and decided she wanted to help children in Fredericktown. So we contacted Faith Foundation and they gladly accepted the help.”

When asked why she wanted to forfeit her Christmas, Maddie said every child deserves a good Christmas.