Madison County 911 Call Information for April
911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,191 calls for service for the month of April.

Madison County 911 answered 359 calls to the 911 lines. Of those calls, 93 were for law enforcement, 68 were for medical emergencies, 18 were for fire emergencies, 13 were for motor vehicle accidents, 23 calls were transferred to another county, 121 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 22 calls were non-emergency, and, 1 was a test call.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 471 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 410 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 123 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 26 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 13 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 4 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. The non-emergency numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

