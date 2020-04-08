Madison County 911 Call Information for March
Madison County 911 Call Information for March

911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,661 calls for service for the month of March.

Madison County 911 answered 434 calls to the 911 lines. Of those calls to 911, 93 were for law enforcement, 102 were for medical emergencies, 11 were for fire emergencies, 9 were for motor vehicle accidents, 32 calls were transferred to another county, 143 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 43 calls were non-emergency, and, 1 was a test call.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 626 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 617 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 170 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 19 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 9 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 4 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. The non-emergency number for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

