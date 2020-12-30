Madison County 911 Call Information for November

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,659 calls for service for the month of November.

Madison County 911 answered 479 calls to the 911 lines, of those calls 119 were for law enforcement, 120 were for medical emergencies, 30 were for fire emergencies, 18 were for motor vehicle accidents, 39 calls were transferred to another county, 99 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 46 calls were non-emergency, and 8 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 632 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 628 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 206 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 33 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 23 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 10 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers are as follows: for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

