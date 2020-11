Madison County 911 Call Information for September and October

September: Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,880 calls for service for the month of September. Madison County 911 answered 461 calls to the 911 lines, of those call to 911, 142 were for law enforcement, 99 were for medical emergencies, 4 were for fire emergencies, 15 were for motor vehicle accidents, 32 calls were transferred to another county, 128 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 36 calls were non-emergency, and, 5 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 808 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 669 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 174 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 12 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 10 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 2 calls for service.

October: Madison County 911 answered a total of 1757 calls for service for the month of October. Madison County 911 answered 454 calls to the 911 lines, of those calls, 102 were for law enforcement, 109 were for medical emergencies, 13 were for fire emergencies, 34 were for motor vehicle accidents, 34 calls were transferred to another county, 119 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 40 calls were non-emergency, and, 3 were test calls.