Madison County 911 call totals for 2020

Madison County 911 answered a total of 20,359 calls for service for the year of 2020.

Madison County 911 answered 5,313 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 1,323 were for law enforcement, 1,199 were for medical emergencies, 127 were for fire emergencies, 226 were for motor vehicle accidents, 427 calls were transferred to another county, 1,506 calls were abandoned/accidental/ hang up/open line, 471 calls were non-emergency, and 34 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 8,182 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 7,364 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 2,055 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 242 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 184 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 45 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. The non-emergency number for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

