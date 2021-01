Madison County 911 call totals for December

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,616 calls for service for the month of December.

Madison County 911 answered 413 calls to the 911 lines. Of those 85 were for law enforcement, 116 were for medical emergencies, 19 were for fire emergencies, 22 were for motor vehicle accidents, 33 calls were transferred to another county, 93 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 43 calls were non-emergency, and 2 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 684 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 596 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 194 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 27 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 15 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 5 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. The non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0