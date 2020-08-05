Madison County 911 July call totals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison County 911 answered a total of 2,038 calls for service for the month of July.

Madison County 911 answered 510 calls to the 911 lines. Of those 911 calls, 127 were for law enforcement, 99 were for medical emergencies, 3 were for fire emergencies, 32 were for motor vehicle accidents, 48 calls were transferred to another county, 150 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 47 calls were non-emergency, and, 4 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 874 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 667 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 181 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 15 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 14 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 2 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers are for Madison County Sheriff’s Office 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch 573-783-2192.

