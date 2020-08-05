You have permission to edit this article.
Madison County 911 June call totals
Madison County 911 June call totals

911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,794 calls for service for the month of June.

Madison County 911 answered 494 calls to the 911 lines. Of those 911 calls 136 were for law enforcement, 90 were for medical emergencies, 4 were for fire emergencies, 15 were for motor vehicle accidents, 55 calls were transferred to another county, 161 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 31 calls were non-emergency, and, 2 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 723 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 628 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 163 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 17 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 17 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 3 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers are for Madison County Sheriff’s Office 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch 573-783-2192.

