Madison County April 5 election results

The Madison County voters have spoken with the passing of one proposition, rejection of two and a new Mayor of Fredericktown has been chosen.

In the race for Mayor of Fredericktown the vote totals, April 5, were as follows: Travis Parker 265 votes, Donald Reese 129 votes, and Kelly Korokis 82 votes.

"I am extremely blessed and humbled to be elected as the next mayor of Fredericktown, Missouri," Parker said. "My family and I have met so many wonderful people throughout the campaign and learned so much about the true heart of our city. The citizens of Fredericktown are some of the most encouraging and amazing people that I have met, and with their continued support now as mayor we can accomplish great things for us all and the next generation.

Thank you so much to those who support the campaign by volunteering at events and spreading my message of positivity and unity. I look forward to what is in store for Fredericktown and how I will get to play a part in its growth and improvements. From the depths of my heart and on behalf of my family, thank you Fredericktown. I am excited to serve you. God bless."

The Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department Proposition passed with 237 yes votes and 171 voting no.

The passing of the proposition means the fire department will become a tax-based fire district. Citizens within the district will no longer need to purchase a fire tag, currently set at $45 per household, but instead will pay $0.30 per $100 of actual assessed taxed valuation on their yearly property taxes.

"We really appreciate the support from the community," Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Starkey said. "The passing of this proposition is going to help the department grow in the future and make the community a safer place."

Bill Long was elected as a write-in for Alderman Ward II with 56 votes.

Daytona Brown was the candidate on the ballot but was determined ineligible at the last minute due to residency issues.

The Madison County Use Tax failed 617 (voting no) to 371 (voting yes).

If passed the "use tax" would have mirrored the county sales tax. The tax would only have been applied to purchases made from online retailers outside of the state of Missouri.

The City of Fredericktown Use Tax failed 296 (voting no) to 171 (voting yes).

If passed the "use tax" would have mirrored the city sales tax. The tax would only have been applied to purchases made from online retailers outside the state of Missouri.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.