{{featured_button_text}}

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,602 calls for service for the month of April.

Madison County 911 answered 423 calls to the 911 lines, of those calls, 114 were for law enforcement, 89 were for medical emergencies, 20 were for fire emergencies, 18 were for motor vehicle accidents, 21 calls were transferred to another county, 123 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 28 calls were non-emergency, and 10 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 649 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 556 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 179 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. The non-emergency number for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments