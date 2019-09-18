{{featured_button_text}}

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,731 calls for service for August.

Madison County 911 answered 497 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 129 were for law enforcement, 80 were for medical emergencies, 15 were for fire emergencies, 34 were for motor vehicle accidents, 24 calls were transferred to another county, 182 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 29 calls were non-emergency, and, 4 were test calls. Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 721 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 586 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 159 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

