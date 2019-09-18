Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,731 calls for service for August.
Madison County 911 answered 497 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 129 were for law enforcement, 80 were for medical emergencies, 15 were for fire emergencies, 34 were for motor vehicle accidents, 24 calls were transferred to another county, 182 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 29 calls were non-emergency, and, 4 were test calls. Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 721 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 586 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 159 calls for service.
You have free articles remaining.
Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.