Madison County 911 answered a total of 1515 calls for service for December.

Madison County 911 answered 405 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 88 were for law enforcement, 83 were for medical emergencies, 24 were for fire emergencies, 13 were for motor vehicle accidents, 26 calls were transferred to another county, 127 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 34 calls were non-emergency, and, 10 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 660 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 471 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 149 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only, non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

