Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,751 calls for service for the month of July.

Madison County 911 answered 496 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 116 were for law enforcement, 100 were for medical emergencies, 13 were for fire emergencies, 16 were for motor vehicle accidents, 30 calls were transferred to another county, 175 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 45 calls were non-emergency, and, 1 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 688 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 636 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 177 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only, non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

