911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 19,741 calls for service for the year of 2019.

Madison County 911 answered 5,210 calls to the 911 lines, of those, 1,276 were for law enforcement, 1,087 were for medical emergencies, 110 were for fire emergencies, 290 were for motor vehicle accidents, 337 calls were transferred to another county, 1,592 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 426 calls were non-emergency, and, 92 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 7,952 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 6,902 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 1,954 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 189 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 159 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 40 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

