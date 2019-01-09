Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison County 911 answered a total of 18,339 calls for service for 2018.

Madison County 911 answered 4,501 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 1,297 were for law enforcement, 1,118 were for medical

emergencies, 158 were for fire emergencies, 152 were for motor vehicle accidents, 323 calls were transferred to another county, 1,802 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 488 calls were non-emergency, and, 64 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 7,332 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 6,373 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 1,871 calls for service.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments