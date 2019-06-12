{{featured_button_text}}
Chamber Members Take Historical Tour Of Marquand

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce took a scenic walking tour of Marquand during its monthly meeting, June 6. Denny Ward and Shelby Mouser Shell gave the group insightful information about Marquand as they toured the Belmont Inn, Aunt Kat's B&B, the Historical Depot Museum and Homan Hall.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
