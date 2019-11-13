{{featured_button_text}}

The 2nd Annual Madison County Church Tour, sponsored by the Fredericktown Fillies Red Hat group, will be Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any churches that are interested in participating may contact Robin Yount at 573-783-2933 or Audrey Unruh at 573-783-5867, so that your church name and address can be placed on the tour maps. The church tour maps will be available at the Fredericktown Subway the first week of December. The Cowboy Church is holding its tour experience at 5 p.m., Dec. 14.

