December 30, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 23, 2019. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 23, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked on some county roads and bridges last week.
You have free articles remaining.
Commissioner Kemp checked some roads.
Presiding Commissioner Green also checked some roads last week.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh set the Budget hearing for 2020 at 10 A.M., January 13.
Sheriff McCutcheon said the department has been busy the past week due to several burglaries and accidents.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable will not be paid until after the 2020 budget is approved.
No further business was transacted on December 30, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 A.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.