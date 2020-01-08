{{featured_button_text}}
December 30, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 23, 2019. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 23, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked on some county roads and bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp checked some roads.

Presiding Commissioner Green also checked some roads last week.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh set the Budget hearing for 2020 at 10 A.M., January 13.

Sheriff McCutcheon said the department has been busy the past week due to several burglaries and accidents.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable will not be paid until after the 2020 budget is approved.

No further business was transacted on December 30, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 A.M.

