Madison County Commission Mintues
Madison County Commission Mintues

CountyCourthouse

January 25, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 11, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried .

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 11, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said a tractor is back from the repair shop.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridge’s last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the COVID-19 meeting and Emergency Management meeting at the Madison County Health Department last week.

The Commission and the Sheriff allowed Public Administrator Carol LaChance build an office in her facility. It will be operational soon.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on January 25, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05 a.m.

