September 16, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Larry Kemp. Jacob Yount from Lakenan Insurance Company attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on September 9, 2019.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading and patching blacktop.

SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911

Sheriff McCutcheon said some of the commissioners visited the department last week.

LAKENAN INSURANCE

Jacob Yount from Lakenan Insurance Company in Perryville asked if he could provide a property insurance bid to Madison County for 2020. He said the company provides insurance for several counties and municipalities in the region and is very competitive. The commission asked him to present a bid.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

All three Commissioners checked the condition of some county roads and bridges.

They all attended the Tax Levy Hearing Wednesday and some attended the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon.

Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on September 16, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

