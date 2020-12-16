Madison County Commission Minutes (copy)

Beverly Blankenship, Donald Bone, Tina Bean, and Daryl Ruehling came to the meeting to discuss the condition of the bridge that crosses Stout’s Creek on CR 535. Beverly Blankenship was washed off the bridge recently during high water and said she was lucky to be rescued. All first responders from Madison County along with the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the E-911 call and was eventually directed to the side of the river she was located. After much discussion, Commissioner Stephens said the bridge needs to be repaired and thinks new box culverts will allow the water to flow under the bridge without stopping the old culverts up with debris. Several culverts that are in place now have collapsed. A local contractor will evaluate the bridge and start the repairs soon as the water recedes to a workable level.