Madison County Commission Minutes (copy)

December 7, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 30, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp along with several residents living on CR 535 attended the meeting. Margaret Yates from Southeast Missouri Planning and Development Commission also attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 30, 2020.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department is continuing putting rock on CR 208 at the Amidon Conservation Area. The department will be doing potholing on several roads this week if the fair weather continues. Plans are being made to do blacktopping on CR 212.
STOUTS CREEK BRIDGE ON CR 535
Beverly Blankenship, Donald Bone, Tina Bean, and Daryl Ruehling came to the meeting to discuss the condition of the bridge that crosses Stout’s Creek on CR 535. Beverly Blankenship was washed off the bridge recently during high water and said she was lucky to be rescued. All first responders from Madison County along with the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the E-911 call and was eventually directed to the side of the river she was located. After much discussion, Commissioner Stephens said the bridge needs to be repaired and thinks new box culverts will allow the water to flow under the bridge without stopping the old culverts up with debris. Several culverts that are in place now have collapsed. A local contractor will evaluate the bridge and start the repairs soon as the water recedes to a workable level.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some county roads last week.
Commission Kemp checked on some roads and a bridge.
Margaret Yates said she had another request for CARES Act Grant funds from the Marquand Fire Department. The request was approved.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
Additions to the Assessed Valuation for Personal Property was presented by the County Assessor’s office for November 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Assessed Valuation increased by $401,820.00.
No further business was transacted on December 7, 2020. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.
