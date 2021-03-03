Madison County Commission Minutes

February 22, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 8, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on February 8, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department spent most of the week snow plowing. He said a couple graders got in a ditch and had to be pulled out with a tow truck. A new dump truck will be delivered soon which is partially paid for with a DERA Grant.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week and monitored snow removal.
Most meetings were cancelled due to the weather.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on February 22, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.