Madison County Commission Minutes

February 22, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 8, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on February 8, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department spent most of the week snow plowing. He said a couple graders got in a ditch and had to be pulled out with a tow truck. A new dump truck will be delivered soon which is partially paid for with a DERA Grant.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS