January 6, 2020 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 30, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said one of the single axle dump trucks blew an engine and will need to be replaced.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on some county roads and bridges last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green was absent.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the Budget Hearing for 2020 will be at 10 a.m., January 13, 2020.

Sheriff McCutcheon said the department has been busy the past week due to several burglaries.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable will not be paid until after the 2020 budget is approved.

No further business was transacted January 6, 2020. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.

