Madison County Commission Minutes

March 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp and Bill Sonderman attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on March 7, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department worked on repairing county roads and hauling rock last week.

BILL SONDERMAN

Bill Sonderman asked the Commissioners if they could establish a county ordinance concerning cleanup of unsightly abandoned property and trash. They will consult the county attorney for his advice.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Environmental Quality meeting in Perryville last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.

County Clerk Firebaugh installed newly elected Extension Council members.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to allow Madison County to form an Industrial Development Authority (IDA). After discussion, the motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

The Commission said construction on the Courthouse Annex has been slow with the bad weather but will progress well with better weather in the forecast.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on March 14, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:10 A.M.

