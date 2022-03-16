Madison County Commission Minutes

March 7, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 28, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on February 28, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department worked on repairing county roads and hauling rock last week.

MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon was called to assist the Iron County Sheriff's Department help locate a missing person possibly in southern Madison County or eastern Iron County. Deputies from Iron County, the State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported to the area on Madison County and Iron County line at the location he lived or frequented and after several hours of searching, no one was found. The search will continue.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Madison County Assessor presented the additions and abatements Personal Property report for February for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Personal Property assessed value has increased 259,575 during that time.

No further business was transacted on March 7, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.

