 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
CountyCourthouse

March 7, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 28, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on February 28, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department worked on repairing county roads and hauling rock last week.

MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF

People are also reading…

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon was called to assist the Iron County Sheriff's Department help locate a missing person possibly in southern Madison County or eastern Iron County. Deputies from Iron County, the State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported to the area on Madison County and Iron County line at the location he lived or frequented and after several hours of searching, no one was found. The search will continue.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Madison County Assessor presented the additions and abatements Personal Property report for February for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Personal Property assessed value has increased 259,575 during that time.

No further business was transacted on March 7, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building school culture at FES

Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working en…

Healthy food fun

Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have bee…

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to …

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and A…

Chamber discusses ballot measures

Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissio…

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller…

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Frederickt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News