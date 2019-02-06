January 28, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Roger Stevens, Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office, and Drew Christian from SEMO Regional Planning and Development attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 14, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is cleaning out culverts and hauling rock and preparing to grade soon as the weather permits. The Commission approved the purchase a new road grader from Erb Equipment Company on a lease/purchase agreement.
SENATOR ROY BLUNT’S OFFICE
Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office discussed the emphasis being placed on the National Opioid Crisis and the added funding being made available to the states. He also asked for any recommendations for revenues that will be needed for future funding of highway and bridge infrastructure in Missouri. Mr. Baker said he will attend the Opioid Crisis Taskforce Workshop at Black River Electric that evening.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI REGIONAL PLANNING DEPUTY DIRECTOR
Drew Christian, Deputy Director of Planning from SEMO Regional Planning and Development in Perryville, introduced himself and explained the purpose and some of the commission's missions. They have computer-aided drafting and GIS, joint aerial photography, and aerial imagery available. They also provide transportation planning, hazard mitigation, solid waste management, work with the EPA on air quality, diesel emission reduction and provides an oversight committee for homeland security needs.
They also provide guidance for regional industrial sites along with assisting obtaining federal grants to members.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week. He also checked on some roads and bridges in the county.
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting along with the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville. Commissioner Kemp also attended the SEMO District Commissioner’s meeting in Cape Girardeau.
Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads and bridges in the county. They also met with Wesley Royer at First State Community Bank concerning the TIF debt.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on January 28, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.