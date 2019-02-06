Try 1 month for 99¢

January 28, 2019 the Madison County Commission met.  In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Roger Stevens, Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office, and Drew Christian from SEMO Regional Planning and Development attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 14, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented.  The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.   

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is cleaning out culverts and hauling rock and preparing to grade soon as the weather permits. The Commission approved the purchase a new road grader from Erb Equipment Company on a lease/purchase agreement.

SENATOR ROY BLUNT’S OFFICE

Madison Baker from Senator Roy Blunt’s office discussed the emphasis being placed on the National Opioid Crisis and the added funding being made available to the states. He also asked for any recommendations for revenues that will be needed for future funding of highway and bridge infrastructure in Missouri. Mr. Baker said he will attend the Opioid Crisis Taskforce Workshop at Black River Electric that evening.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI REGIONAL PLANNING DEPUTY DIRECTOR

Drew Christian, Deputy Director of Planning from SEMO Regional Planning and Development in Perryville, introduced himself and explained the purpose and some of the commission's missions. They have computer-aided drafting and GIS, joint aerial photography, and aerial imagery available. They also provide transportation planning, hazard mitigation, solid waste management, work with the EPA on air quality, diesel emission reduction and provides an oversight committee for homeland security needs.

They also provide guidance for regional industrial sites along with assisting obtaining federal grants to members.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week. He also checked on some roads and bridges in the county.

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting along with the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville. Commissioner Kemp also attended the SEMO District Commissioner’s meeting in Cape Girardeau.

Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads and bridges in the county. They also met with Wesley Royer at First State Community Bank concerning the TIF debt.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried. 

No further business was transacted on January 28, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m.

