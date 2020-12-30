Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, December 21, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 14, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 14, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge Department said the department had no report.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads and a bridge’s last week.