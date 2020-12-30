 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

On Monday, December 21, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 14, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 14, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge Department said the department had no report.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads and a bridge’s last week.

A hearing will be held at 10:30 A.M., January 5, 2020 concerning lowering the County Surtax Levy.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried: Commissioner Kemp (aye) and Commissioner Green (aye).

No further business was transacted on December 21, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.

The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering. The courthouse will be closed January 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Meaning of Christmas
Democrat News

Meaning of Christmas

  • Updated

The stockings are up and the tree is trimmed, but for some, finding the Christmas spirit has been difficult this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News