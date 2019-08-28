{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

August 12, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried. County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the regular meeting on August 5, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried by vote.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Ernie Robinson, from the Road and Bridge department said the department is digging up soft spots on CR 229 and repairing pot holes. He said CR 403 has been repaired.

Three graders are currently working in the county.

COMMISSIONER’S

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on county roads and bridges.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.

Discussion followed concerning the Missouri Attorney General and the liability insurance provider recommendation’s to install surveillance cameras in some parts of the courthouse. The commissioner’s agreed that due to recent events in the county and nationwide, it was a good idea. The County Clerk will obtain a bid and check to see if the 2019 budget will allow the purchase and will report back next meeting.

COLLECTOR

Collector Debby Boone appeared and presented deposits made in July 2019 for review by the County Commission. The reports were correct.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts payable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 12, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.

