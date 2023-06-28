June 12, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 5, 2023. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings and appointed Commissioner Stephens to preside over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 5, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried .

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading, and patching blacktop. He said one of the boom axes in inoperable.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION

Brad Coleman, Stephanie Schindler, and Sandy Tripp from the Madison County Extension reported some of the activities they have been working on the past few months. Stephanie said Anna Brown and Sandy Tripp have been hired as full time employees.

They had the annual meeting and dinner at Pine Crest Camp. A meeting in Columbia was attended by Brown where discussion was held concerning insurance, district options for councils, and county financials.

Donna Aufdenberg offered a fruit tree class this spring with 16 attendees.

Evan Holley is the new Nutrition and Health Specialist covering Reynolds, Iron and Madison Counties. She will be offering classes soon on food preservation and how to stay healthy.

150 soil tests were handled by the County Extension this spring.

4-H is stronger than ever in the county, but a new leader is being sought.

The current leader is retiring.

COMMISSIONERS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.

JUNE 20, 2023

June 20, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 12, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 12, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, and patching blacktop. He said one of the boom axes in inoperable.

COMMISSIONERS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

A Sheet Metal Contractors representative called during the meeting and said he will be at the Courthouse on Wednesday, June 22, 2023 to recommend a location for the three pads for the heating and air conditioning system.

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said she had no report.

E-911 Director Kyle Rogers said he thought a grant will be approved that may help the E-911 issue in this area.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.