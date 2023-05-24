May 15, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 1, 2023.

Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop, Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, E-911 Director Kyle Rogers and Bill Jud attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda and add Bill Jud. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 1, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department is grading, mowing and repairing eroding ditches. He presented a bid for blacktopping CR 202 and CR 207.

BILL JUD

Mr. Bill Jud gave an in depth presentation on the increased UFO sightings and their conditions in Madison County and surrounding areas.

E-911

E-911 Director Kyle Rogers presented a contract for a Medical Director along with a resolution. According to the Missouri Code of State Regulations, Madison County E-911, being a public agency organized and existing under and by the virtue of law for the purpose of providing a dispatch service for prearrival medical instructions must obtain a Medical Director to develop, sign, implement and annually review several protocols required to ensure all education and skills competency required for patient care is being completed.

Dr. Shayne S. Keddy, a licensed Doctor of Osteopathy by the Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts is willing to serve as the Medical Director. His fee is $1000 per year.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve signing the contract. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

SHERIFF

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said she has applied for a matching USDA grant to replace all the toilet’s in the jail. She said two are not standard jail toilet’s and the others are beyond repair. The grant is for $20,000. The Commission agreed to and signed the grant request.

COMMISSION

Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:05 A.M.