April 24, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 17, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 17, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, potholing and mowing.

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Ligons prepared a resolution for the Commission setting forth the support of Madison County for the efforts and actions of Heartland Cowboy Coalition in establishing an event center for use by the citizens of Madison County. The Commission agreed to and signed the resolution. The resolution was delivered to Jack Parson.

COMMISSIONERS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended a Parkland Regional Economic Development meeting in Perryville last week. The Parkland REDI initiative was discussed where a request for funding was presented for the five counties in the region. The funding would hire a person to help enhance more industry in the region. Madison County’s cost would be $3,521.44 a year if all five counties agreed to join and pay their cost. If not, the cost will increase.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the cost. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion failed by vote: Commissioner Kemp (aye), Commissioner Stephens (nay), and Presiding Commissioner Green (nay).

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M.